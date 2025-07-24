The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

