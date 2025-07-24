The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.58. 980,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,834,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

