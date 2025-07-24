The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

