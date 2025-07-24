The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Decreased by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.32. 438,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

