The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380,956 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

