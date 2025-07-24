The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $259,041,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after purchasing an additional 585,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Clorox by 688.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after buying an additional 513,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Clorox by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after buying an additional 459,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clorox by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,508,000 after buying an additional 456,114 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

