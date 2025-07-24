Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.360-1.600 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Instruments stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

