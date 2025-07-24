Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,440,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,218 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $618,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

