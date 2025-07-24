Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.2%
NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $22.71.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
