Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

