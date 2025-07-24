Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $109,875.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,859.60. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $32,087.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,927.88. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

