Teleflex (TFX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $771.53 million for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.200-13.600 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $117.43 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teleflex stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

