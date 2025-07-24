Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ TECX opened at $22.92 on Monday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $427.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 10.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 935,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 85,978 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 713,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,922,000 after buying an additional 192,653 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter worth about $22,397,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 132.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 302,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 172,106 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

