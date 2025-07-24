Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 2.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $609.82. 201,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,710. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $618.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

