Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.