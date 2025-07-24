Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th.

Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE:SYF opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

