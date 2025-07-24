SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 213 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. This represents a 31.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $584,142.27. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,702,497 shares of company stock worth $218,984,952 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.2%

HOOD stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $113.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

