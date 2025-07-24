SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,218 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 124.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PCG opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

