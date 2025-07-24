SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 4,023 Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 695.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,255 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $4,291,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Concentrix Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

