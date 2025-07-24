SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 3,825 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

