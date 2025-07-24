SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $302,000 Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $206.33 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

