SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $271,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,800. The trade was a 21.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $735,890 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

