SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 41 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 516.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $419.33 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.58 and a 200 day moving average of $463.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

