Susquehanna Raises AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $16.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

AES stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,627,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AES by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after buying an additional 8,027,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $69,083,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

