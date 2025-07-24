Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNCY stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $672.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $36,193.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $300,141.78. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,372 shares of company stock valued at $110,365 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 228,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

