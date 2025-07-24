Summit Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,502 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

