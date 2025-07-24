Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.7% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $72,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:SYK opened at $400.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.65. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.