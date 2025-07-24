Stifel Canada Weighs in on Ivanhoe Mines Q3 Earnings

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVPAF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.71 million.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

