Stifel Canada Has Bullish Forecast for WPM Q2 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. UBS Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $96.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

