STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on July 24th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2486 per share on Thursday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a 5.7% increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TUGN stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of -0.85.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.