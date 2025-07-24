STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on July 24th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2486 per share on Thursday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a 5.7% increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of TUGN stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
