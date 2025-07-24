Stephens Upgrades CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Overweight

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYRX. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on CryoPort from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $391.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.89. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 50.15%. Research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 151,304 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $1,030,380.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 912,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,213,573.39. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $352,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,411.24. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,719 shares of company stock worth $3,042,327. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in CryoPort by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 548,750.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 1,437.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

