SPX Technologies (SPXC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $546.03 million for the quarter. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SPX Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.04. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $183.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPXC

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 192,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 74.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.