SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 663,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

