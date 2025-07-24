SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,013,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 505,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VEU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,348. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $69.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.