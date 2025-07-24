SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 335 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5%

GLD stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.77. 357,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.