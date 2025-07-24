SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 16,781,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,283,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

