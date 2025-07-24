SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 209,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 397,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

