SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Buys 533 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,535 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 250,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.0%

DUHP stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. 1,099,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

