SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $172.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

