SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Reduced by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.