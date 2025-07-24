Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 10.1%

LUV stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,136,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,760,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,060 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.