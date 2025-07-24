Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFST stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $364.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director William Iv Maner bought 700 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.15 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,605. This represents a 35.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $38,684.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,042.60. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $303,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

