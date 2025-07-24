Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 535,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MHK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $116.72. 138,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

