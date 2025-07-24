Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $626,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.42. 2,336,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,040,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. CIBC set a $74.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

