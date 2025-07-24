Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $78.80 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 163,698 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up about 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $78,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $93.73. 277,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.