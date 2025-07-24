Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Cuts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,183 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up about 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.61% of Avantor worth $67,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Avantor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Avantor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Avantor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avantor by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Avantor Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.