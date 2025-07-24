Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.51. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 7,839 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5,121 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Corporation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sono-Tek stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of Sono-Tek worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

