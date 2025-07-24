Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $18.66. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 73,350 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonic Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKHHY

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

About Sonic Healthcare

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.