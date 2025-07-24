Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $18.66. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 73,350 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonic Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKHHY
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Why Options Traders Are Betting Big on Oracle Stock
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Alphabet’s Breakout Quarter Signals a New Leadership Phase
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Rivian Stock Rallies as Robotaxi Buzz Builds
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.