SLT (SLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $553.08 Thousand

SLT (SLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, SLT has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. SLT has a total market cap of $120.10 million and approximately $553.08 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLT token can now be purchased for about $12.01 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SLT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,041.73 or 1.00090221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,024.65 or 1.00075742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLT

SLT’s genesis date was March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official message board is t.me/smartlogisticst. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst. SLT’s official website is slt.game.

SLT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 12.33012208 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $340,949.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.