Sivota (LON:SIV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03), with a volume of 14,752 shares traded.

Sivota Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £287,000.00, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.30.

Sivota Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.