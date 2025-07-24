Sivota (LON:SIV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03), with a volume of 14,752 shares traded.
Sivota Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £287,000.00, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.30.
Sivota Company Profile
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sivota
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet’s Breakout Quarter Signals a New Leadership Phase
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Rivian Stock Rallies as Robotaxi Buzz Builds
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 2 Tech Stocks With 50%+ ROIC Are Built to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.