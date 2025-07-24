Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.30) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 782 ($10.63) to GBX 1,099 ($14.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,412.80 ($19.20).

Get IG Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IG Group

IG Group Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of LON IGG traded up GBX 76.80 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,135.80 ($15.43). The company had a trading volume of 623,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,077. The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 820.50 ($11.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,148 ($15.60).

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 114.10 ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 58.42% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that IG Group will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current year.

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.