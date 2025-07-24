Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.30) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 782 ($10.63) to GBX 1,099 ($14.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,412.80 ($19.20).
IG Group Stock Up 7.3%
IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 114.10 ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 58.42% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that IG Group will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current year.
IG Group Company Profile
IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a
robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,
the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the
needs of its retail and institutional clients.
